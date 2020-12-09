Peloton who? This smart spin bike is on sale for under $500 at Walmart. Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

*SAVE $102:* As of Dec. 9, the Walmart-exclusive Echelon Connect Sport spin bike is on sale for just $497 (normally $599) and includes a free six-month Echelon Fit app membership on top of free delivery.



If it seems like almost everyone you know has a Peloton nowadays, well, maybe it's because... 👓 View full article

