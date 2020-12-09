Airbnb to be bigger than eBay after its long-awaited IPO Wednesday, 9 December 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Airbnb will list its stock on the NASDAQ this Thursday, and analysts reckon the company will price its shares between $56 and $60 a piece. If that’s true, Airbnb would boast a market value of $42 billion — a little less than active wear darling Lululemon but $6 billion more than eBay. The Wall Street Journal noted that figure includes the $3.3 billion the company is likely to raise tomorrow. Investors have been waiting for Airbnb‘s IPO years, and traders are likely watching on-demand delivery startup DoorDash’s Wednesday listing closely as a barometer for what’s in store. DoorDash, which is also…



This story continues at The Next Web



Airbnb Inc expects to raise up to $3.09 billion in a stock market launch later this week after boosting its price range, capping a stunning recovery in its fortunes after it was heavily damaged by the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.

