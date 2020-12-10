Microsoft Using AI to Tackle Corruption
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Marking the 15th anniversary of the United Nations’ International Anti-Corruption Day, Microsoft has unveiled Anti-Corruption Technology and Solutions (ACTS).
Matt Milano
Matt Milano
