Microsoft Using AI to Tackle Corruption

WebProNews Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Marking the 15th anniversary of the United Nations’ International Anti-Corruption Day, Microsoft has unveiled Anti-Corruption Technology and Solutions (ACTS).

Matt Milano
