Instagram and Facebook users report messaging issues

Mashable Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Can't use Messenger right now? It's not just you. 

Users reported issues using Facebook and Instagram on Thursday morning, particularly regarding the messaging services of each platform.

Reports began around 9:30 a.m. GMT for users primarily in Europe both also in other parts of the globe, according to Down Detector (owned...
