You can now share tweets directly to Snapchat, and Instagram might be next

Mashable Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Twitter is coming to Snapchat. 

Starting Thursday, Twitter users will be able to share tweets directly to Snapchat. Much like selecting a tweet to forward to a friend via SMS, the new option — for now limited to iOS, but coming soon to Android — will let people put clickable tweets directly in their Snapchat...
