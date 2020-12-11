Global  
 

Marvel announces four new Disney+ series including 'I Am Groot' and 'Secret Invasion'

Mashable Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
It'll be a few more weeks before the first Marvel Cinematic Universe series, WandaVision, debuts on Disney+ — but the studio's already cooking up even more new shows for the future.

During the Disney Investor Day presentation Thursday, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced four new Disney+ series, plus a special, in...
