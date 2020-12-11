How to have yourself an emo little Christmas

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Merry Christmas from WMAR-2 News



Decorating the station is a little bit more difficult this year... WMAR-2 News is wishing you all a very happy and safe holiday season. Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 00:30 Published 15 hours ago Santa Comes Up Big For Little Girl



It's not even Dec. 25 yet, but Santa Claus is already making Christmas wishes come true for a 7-year-old girl. She asked him for help finding her best friend. CBS2's Nikki Battiste has more on this.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:28 Published 1 day ago Santa Already Making Christmas Wishes Come True



One little girl's wish was to find her best friend. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:15 Published 1 day ago