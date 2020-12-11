Famed footballer cuts ties with Huawei over AI ‘Uighur alert’ Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Football star Antoine Griezmann has ended his sponsorship deal with Huawei over the Chinese tech giant’s reported testing of a facial recognition system that can detect members of the persecuted Uighur ethnic group. The France and Barcelona forward explained his decision in an Instagram post on Thursday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antoine Griezmann (@antogriezmann) “Following strong suspicions that Huawei has contributed to the development of a ‘Uighur alert’ thanks to facial recognition software, I am announcing the immediate termination of my partnership with the company,” the World Cup winner told his 31.5 million followers.…







Huawei

