Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Salesforce to Acquire Slack in $27.7 Billion Deal

E-Commerce Times Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Salesforce to Acquire Slack in $27.7 Billion DealCRM giant Salesforce has signed a definitive agreement to purchase enterprise communications platform Slack. "Together, Salesforce and Slack will shape the future of enterprise software and transform the way everyone works in the all-digital, work-from-anywhere world, said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jim Cramer on What Salesforce Could Do For Slack [Video]

Jim Cramer on What Salesforce Could Do For Slack

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on a potential deal between Salesforce and Slack.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:57Published
Slack Spikes 32%, Reports Of Takeover By Salesforce [Video]

Slack Spikes 32%, Reports Of Takeover By Salesforce

Slack rocketed as much as 32% higher on Wednesday after Dow Jones reported Salesforce.com is in talks to acquire the workspace-communications company. Such a deal would likely value Slack at more than..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | WATCH | Salesforce to buy Slack in $27.7 billion deal

 Salesforce.com has agreed to buy workplace messaging app Slack in a $27.7 billion deal, the biggest by the cloud-computing pioneer as it bets on an extended run...
News24

Marc Benioff refused to name his rival Microsoft in an interview about Salesforce's $27.7 billion Slack acquisition: 'What's that company? How do you spell it?'

 Marc Benioff's comments come as his company's deal with Slack sets Salesforce up perfectly to further compete with longtime rival Microsoft.
Business Insider