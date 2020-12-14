No patch can fix Cyberpunk 2077

Monday, 14 December 2020 () Cyberpunk 2077 was probably the most highly-anticipated game of the decade. Fans waited eight long years for the dystopian sci-fi RPG, made by the team responsible for the beloved The Witcher series. But it turned out to be a dud. If you have even the slightest interest in video games, you’ve probably heard that Cyberpunk 2077 is a buggy mess. Not since the release of Assassin’s Creed: Unity have we seen a game so broken, and Cyberpunk is a lot worse. It runs like shit on the PS4 and Xbox One. Slightly better on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X.…
