No patch can fix Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 developer adding more epilepsy warnings to the game after reviewer suffers



Cyberpunk 2077 has some scenes whichcan cause an epileptic seizure. Unfortunately,one reviewer found this out firsthand.Game Informer’s Liana Ruppert has struggledwith epilepsy after an injury she..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:04 Published 5 days ago