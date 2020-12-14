Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Happy holidays only to Netflix's scandalous 'Bridgerton' trailer

Mashable Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
This holiday season, we're thinking more about debutante season, the chosen setting for Netflix's Bridgerton, produced by Shonda Rhimes.

Created by Scandal and Grey's Anatomy's Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows the eponymous lady Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynover) and her high-society dance to find a husband — but no...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bridgerton Season 1 [Video]

Bridgerton Season 1

Bridgerton Season 1 - Official Teaser Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, BRIDGERTON follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:32Published