Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Cyberpunk 2077' is already on sale, but only buy it if you have a next-gen console

Mashable Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
*SAVE $10: *Cyberpunk 2077 only came out last week, and is one of the biggest game releases of the year — it's already on sale for $10 off at Amazon (*NOTE:* Only buy this game if you're playing on a next-gen console; Cyberpunk 2077 is basically broken on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One). 

--------------------

If...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PlayStation 5 goes on sale in the UK [Video]

PlayStation 5 goes on sale in the UK

Sony hope the PlayStation 5 will deliver a “new era for gaming”, as the next-generation console goes on sale in the UK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Best Buy’s video game sale is an easy way to build your new PS5 or Xbox Series X library

Best Buy’s video game sale is an easy way to build your new PS5 or Xbox Series X library Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge Gaming is an expensive hobby, especially if you recently purchased a new console. If you are looking to buy some new games...
The Verge