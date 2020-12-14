My friend's 'Minecraft' realm was the community I needed while 2020 slid downward
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
It was a normal evening in late June when a friend's fateful suggestion landed in our Discord server.
"If I set up a private Minecraft server for Friend Land, would anyone be interested in that?" he asked innocently. The chorus of affirmative responses was quickly followed by a heatedly nerdy discussion about what kind of...
