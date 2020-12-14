Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This amazing gif shows a solar eclipse moving across the Earth

Mashable Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
See that dark red blob over South America? That's a solar eclipse

Or at least, that's what a solar eclipse looks like from far away. On December 14, some people in Chile and Argentina witnessed a total solar eclipse, the only one of 2020. But if you weren't lucky enough to be there, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sun Unleashes Largest Solar Flare in More Than Three Years [Video]

Sun Unleashes Largest Solar Flare in More Than Three Years

WASHINGTON — A massive storm over the Sun discharged the largest solar flare in more than three years on Sunday, No. 29. Astronomer Tony Phillips reports at Spaceweather.com that the sun..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:19Published
Earth Is 2,000 Light-Years Closer to Our Galaxy's Black Hole Than We Thought [Video]

Earth Is 2,000 Light-Years Closer to Our Galaxy's Black Hole Than We Thought

Scientists made a new map of the Milky Way, which puts our solar system’s location closer to the Milky Way’s black hole.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:18Published
The Expanse - Protomole-Yule Log [Video]

The Expanse - Protomole-Yule Log

The Expanse - Protomole-Yule Log The Expanse brings you a 1 hour long Yule Log with instrumental music to give you all the intergalactic, cozy feels for the holidays. About The Expanse: The..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:04Published