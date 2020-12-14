This amazing gif shows a solar eclipse moving across the Earth

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sun Unleashes Largest Solar Flare in More Than Three Years



WASHINGTON — A massive storm over the Sun discharged the largest solar flare in more than three years on Sunday, No. 29. Astronomer Tony Phillips reports at Spaceweather.com that the sun.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:19 Published 2 weeks ago Earth Is 2,000 Light-Years Closer to Our Galaxy's Black Hole Than We Thought



Scientists made a new map of the Milky Way, which puts our solar system’s location closer to the Milky Way’s black hole. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:18 Published 2 weeks ago The Expanse - Protomole-Yule Log



The Expanse - Protomole-Yule Log The Expanse brings you a 1 hour long Yule Log with instrumental music to give you all the intergalactic, cozy feels for the holidays. About The Expanse: The.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:04 Published 3 weeks ago