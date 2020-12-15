Guy drops iPhone out of plane, iPhone survives, takes video of entire ordeal Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Taking photos or videos with your phone out of the window of an airplane is not a great idea; the winds are strong up there in the sky, and you can easily lose your phone.



But one man who dropped his iPhone out of a plane was lucky enough to find his device afterwards in working condition. Even better, the phone took a video... 👓 View full article

