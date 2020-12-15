Guy drops iPhone out of plane, iPhone survives, takes video of entire ordeal
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Taking photos or videos with your phone out of the window of an airplane is not a great idea; the winds are strong up there in the sky, and you can easily lose your phone.
But one man who dropped his iPhone out of a plane was lucky enough to find his device afterwards in working condition. Even better, the phone took a video...
