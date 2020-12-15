Save $100 on the powerful JBL Boombox speaker
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
*Save $100:* The JBL Boombox is on sale on Amazon for $299.95 as of Dec. 15.
--------------------
Sure, portable speakers are great and all but they always come with the worry that they'll die right before the chorus of your favorite song when you're nowhere near an outlet. Stop worrying and get yourself a JBL...
*Save $100:* The JBL Boombox is on sale on Amazon for $299.95 as of Dec. 15.
--------------------
Sure, portable speakers are great and all but they always come with the worry that they'll die right before the chorus of your favorite song when you're nowhere near an outlet. Stop worrying and get yourself a JBL...
|
|
|
You Might Like