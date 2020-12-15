Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Wonder Woman 1984' reviews are in. Here's what critics think of it.

Mashable Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
It's official: Wonder Woman 1984 is saving Christmas.

The long-awaited Wonder Woman sequel, which was delayed from June 5 due to the coronavirus, is finally arriving on HBO Max and in theaters on Dec. 25. Lucky for us, while the film isn't quite as perfect as the original due to some over-plotting, most critics still enjoyed...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Glowing Reviews Come In For

Glowing Reviews Come In For "Wonder Woman: 1984" 00:40

 "Wonder Woman: 1984" is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. The movie's release was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the film is slated to hit theaters and HBOMAX at the same time, December 25th. The reviews are in and the critics love the movie. The film currently...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig Share Behind-the-Scenes Secrets From Wonder Woman: 1984 [Video]

Watch Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig Share Behind-the-Scenes Secrets From Wonder Woman: 1984

This year December 25 brings us not only one gift, but two: Christmas, and the premiere of Wonder Woman: 1984. The sequel brings back one of our favorite DC superheroes, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), as..

Credit: POPSUGAR     Duration: 01:56Published
Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - Best Friends [Video]

Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - Best Friends

Check out the official "Best Friends" featurette for the DC Comics superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins. It stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 00:51Published
Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - "Mall" Clip [Video]

Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - "Mall" Clip

Check out the official "Mall" clip from the DC Comics superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins. It stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Robin..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Reviews Are In: ‘Cheesy’ Sequel Offers ‘Much-Needed Balm for 2020’

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Reviews Are In: ‘Cheesy’ Sequel Offers ‘Much-Needed Balm for 2020’ It’s good to have superhero movies back. The first reviews for Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot’s “Wonder Woman 1984” are in, and while some critics are...
The Wrap