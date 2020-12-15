'Wonder Woman 1984' reviews are in. Here's what critics think of it.
Tuesday, 15 December 2020 () It's official: Wonder Woman 1984 is saving Christmas.
The long-awaited Wonder Woman sequel, which was delayed from June 5 due to the coronavirus, is finally arriving on HBO Max and in theaters on Dec. 25. Lucky for us, while the film isn't quite as perfect as the original due to some over-plotting, most critics still enjoyed...
