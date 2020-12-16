Among Us surprise-launches on Nintendo Switch today

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published 5 hours ago ‘Among Us,' 'Spelunky 2' and More Games Announced for Nintendo Switch 01:41 ‘Among Us,' 'Spelunky 2' and More Games Announced for Nintendo Switch. Nintendo's Indie World Showcase took place on Dec. 15. During the event, 19 games were said to be coming to the Switch, some of which are available as of now. Here are the games as well as when they'll be available on the...