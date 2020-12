Among Us surprise-launches on Nintendo Switch today

Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Nintendo announced in today's Indie World Showcase that sleeper hit multiplayer phenomenon Among Us is coming to the Switch… today. Prep the airlock and join your crewmates in a multiplayer game of teamwork and betrayal!!#AmongUsGame by @InnerslothDevs is available today on #NintendoSwitch! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/RTrsLS02tV — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 15, 2020 Up to now, Among Us has been exclusive to PC and mobile, meaning this is the first time the game is available on console. It makes sense too: the game just looks right alongside Nintendo's console staples.