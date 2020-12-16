Bitcoin hits $20,000 for the first time ever

Wednesday, 16 December 2020 () It took a while, but it finally happened: One bitcoin is currently worth more than $20,000.
The number has a special significance for proponents of the cryptocurrency. On Dec. 17, 2017, after a period of intense growth, Bitcoin came within spitting range of $20,000 per bitcoin, only to crash down hard in the next couple of...
Bitcoin Blasts Above $20,000 , for the First Time Ever.
The virtual currency made history on Dec. 16,
trading at a price of about $20,600.
Analysts say Bitcoin has gotten a boost from big-name investors this year, .
such as Paul Tudor Jones, Stanley Druckenmiller
and tech firms like Square and...