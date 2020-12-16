Global  
 

Google Photos’ new AI-powered feature turns your 2D snaps into cinematic 3D images

The Next Web Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Google Photos is getting a new feature that gives your snaps a moving 3D makeover. The “Cinematics photos” will be added to the service’s Memories collection of your old images and videos. “Cinematic photos help you relive your memories in a way that feels more vivid and realistic — so you feel like you’re transported back to that moment,” Google Photos product manager Jamie Aspinall wrote in a Tuesday blog post. The feature uses machine learning to predict an image’s depth and create a 3D representation of the scene. It then animates the picture to produce a panning effect. [Read: Why AI is…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Google
