Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Roku users can *finally* watch HBO Max

Mashable Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
HBO Max's iconic library of entertainment content is finally coming to Roku streaming devices. The two brands announced their partnership on Twitter with a launch date of Dec. 17.



HBO Max is coming to the Roku platform tomorrow.

— HBO Max (@hbomax) December 16, 2020



In case you missed it, Warner Bros. announced...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wonder Woman 1984 Movie Clip - Opening Scene [Video]

Wonder Woman 1984 Movie Clip - Opening Scene

Wonder Woman 1984 Movie Clip - Opening Scene - The path to greatness is not what you think. Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes:..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:25Published
Search Party Season 4 [Video]

Search Party Season 4

Search Party Season 4 Official Teaser Trailer - HBO Max - Search Party season four premieres on HBO Max on January 14, 2021. In the new season, Dory (Alia Shawkat) is held prisoner by her psychotic..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:44Published
Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - Opening Scene [Video]

Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - Opening Scene

Here's the "Opening Scene" of the DC Comics superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins. It stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:25Published

Related news from verified sources

HBO Max will finally land on Roku devices tomorrow

 It took an unusually long time, but HBO Max is set to launch on Roku devices tomorrow. Roku users make up a massive chunk of the cord-cutting market, so the...
TechCrunch