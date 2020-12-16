States Sue Google For Antitrust Violations

Silicon Valley Faces Uphill Battle Against Washington Google is facing an antitrust lawsuit from the Trump administration and several GOP led states. Cheddar's Brad Smith takes a close look at the developing battle between Big Tech companies like Google..

Pennsylvania, New Jersey, & Delaware Among 38 States Who Filed Anti-Trust Lawsuit Against Google Dozens of states filed an anti-trust lawsuit against Google on Thursday, alleging that the search giant has an illegal monopoly over the online search market that hurts consumers and advertisers. Geoff..

News24.com | Google hit with third antitrust lawsuit, by new state coalition Dozens of US states hit Google with its third antitrust suit in as many months, accusing the internet giant of abusing its internet search dominance to eliminate...

Texas and 9 Other States Sue Google for Abusing Market Power Texas, backed by nine other states, filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc-owned Google on Wednesday, accusing it of breaking antitrust law in how it runs its...

