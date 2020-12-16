Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

States Sue Google For Antitrust Violations

WebProNews Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
WebProNews
States Sue Google For Antitrust Violations

As predicted, a coalition of 10 states have sued Google for alleged monopolistic behavior in digital advertising. The DOJ filed a lawsuit against Google in October, accusing the company of abusing its monopoly in the search business. Shortly after, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton warned that state lawsuits would likely follow. The first of those…

States Sue Google For Antitrust Violations
Matt Milano
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: 10 states suing Google

10 states suing Google 00:26

 Ten states are now suing Google for unfair practices

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pennsylvania, New Jersey, & Delaware Among 38 States Who Filed Anti-Trust Lawsuit Against Google [Video]

Pennsylvania, New Jersey, & Delaware Among 38 States Who Filed Anti-Trust Lawsuit Against Google

Dozens of states filed an anti-trust lawsuit against Google on Thursday, alleging that the search giant has an illegal monopoly over the online search market that hurts consumers and advertisers. Geoff..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:38Published
Silicon Valley Faces Uphill Battle Against Washington [Video]

Silicon Valley Faces Uphill Battle Against Washington

Google is facing an antitrust lawsuit from the Trump administration and several GOP led states. Cheddar's Brad Smith takes a close look at the developing battle between Big Tech companies like Google..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 05:29Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Google hit with third antitrust lawsuit, by new state coalition

 Dozens of US states hit Google with its third antitrust suit in as many months, accusing the internet giant of abusing its internet search dominance to eliminate...
News24

Texas and 9 Other States Sue Google for Abusing Market Power

 Texas, backed by nine other states, filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc-owned Google on Wednesday, accusing it of breaking antitrust law in how it runs its...
Newsmax

Google hit with third antitrust lawsuit, by new state coalition

 San Francisco (AFP) Dec 17, 2020 Dozens of US states on Thursday hit Google with its third antitrust suit in as many months, accusing the internet giant of...
Energy Daily