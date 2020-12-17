Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Save over £100 on this portable touchscreen notebook

Mashable Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
*SAVE £110:* The HP Envy 13-ba0002na laptop is on sale for £739.99 on Amazon as of Dec. 17, saving you 13% on list price.

--------------------

There are plenty of impressive deals in Amazon's last-minute Christmas sale, including items like laptops and TVs. 

The HP Envy 13-ba0002na laptop is on sale for...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like