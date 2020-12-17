Netflix announces 'Shadow and Bone' premiere with creepy little teaser Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

The Shadow Fold is coming. Netflix revealed the release date for its upcoming Shadow and Bone on Thursday with a haunting teaser set in a snowy forest.



Shadow and Bone is based on the bestselling novels by Leigh Bardugo, in which the magical warrior Grisha (Jessie Mei Li) hones her powers in order to protect her world. Eric... 👓 View full article

