Sesame Street reveals new Rohingya refugee muppets

Sesame Workshop, the educational nonprofit behind Sesame Street, announced two new residents set to join the Muppet family this year: Noor and Aziz, 6-year-old twins from the displaced Rohingya Muslim community living in the world's largest refugee camp. The twins are part of a Rohingya-language educational campaign and will be... 👓 View full article

