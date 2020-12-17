Sesame Street reveals new Rohingya refugee muppets
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
Sesame Workshop, the educational nonprofit behind Sesame Street, announced two new residents set to join the Muppet family this year: Noor and Aziz, 6-year-old twins from the displaced Rohingya Muslim community living in the world's largest refugee camp. The twins are part of a Rohingya-language educational campaign and will be...
