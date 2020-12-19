Epidemologist explains why COVID-19 mutations shouldn’t scare you
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
A new strain of the coronavirus may be responsible for the faster spread of the virus in London and south-east England, it has been announced. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the coronavirus variant is called N501Y. This particular strain has been increasing in frequency since August. The idea of a mutating virus, breaking out into new strains, is enough to scare most people. But are these fears justified, and where do they come from? Surely Hollywood must bear some responsibility for our misconceptions about mutation. After all, the concept has inspired moviemakers for decades, starting with Die, Monster, Die! in 1965…
This story continues at The Next Web
