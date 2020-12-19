Save 25% on a UV sterilizer for your phone
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
*TL;DR:* Sterilize your phone with the KeySmart CleanTray ToGo Rechargeable UV Light Sterilizer for $59.99, a 25% savings as of Dec. 19.
--------------------
*Note: *UVC light is a known disinfectant, according to the FDA, but this product has not been proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19. When considering...
*TL;DR:* Sterilize your phone with the KeySmart CleanTray ToGo Rechargeable UV Light Sterilizer for $59.99, a 25% savings as of Dec. 19.
--------------------
*Note: *UVC light is a known disinfectant, according to the FDA, but this product has not been proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19. When considering...
|
|
|
You Might Like