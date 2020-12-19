U.S. Space Force 'Guardians' get Marvel and Destiny fans buzzing on Twitter
Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
The U.S. Space Force, America's newest military branch, made headlines on Friday with the news that its members will henceforth be known as "Guardians."
The name, whose selection caps off a process that lasted a year, officially owes its existence to an Air Force motto from 1983: "Guardians of the High Frontier." (The Space...
