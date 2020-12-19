Global  
 

Don't worry kids, Dr. Fauci said he vaccinated Santa Claus

Mashable Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
With anxiety over the coronavirus pandemic permeating this holiday season, children may be worried that Santa Claus — right in the target age range for those most susceptible to the virus — may catch it, or give it to others.

As the network over the summer with Stand Up to Racism, CNN collaborated with Sesame Street for...
News video: Dr. Fauci: I vaccinated Santa Claus myself

Dr. Fauci: I vaccinated Santa Claus myself 01:13

 Dr. Anthony Fauci tells Elmo and his friends that he traveled to the North Pole and vaccinated Santa Claus himself so that he can safely deliver presents this Christmas.

