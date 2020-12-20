Global  
 

Space Force Guardians — The Sixth Military Branch Names Its Personnel

WebProNews Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
They may not be Guardians of the Galaxy, but Space Force has chosen “Guardians” for the name of its personnel.

Matt Milano
 The U.S. Space Force has been around for a year now. Here's what you may not know about America's newest military branch.

