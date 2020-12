You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Electoral College certifies Joe Biden as president-elect with 306 votes



The Electoral College decisively confirmed Joe Biden as the next US presidenton Monday, ratifying his November victory in an authoritative state-by-staterepudiation of President Donald Trump’s.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 5 days ago Trump supporter thinks that there will be no more peaceful protests after weekend's violent clashes



As at least 4 people were stabbed over the weekend, a Trump-supporting woman tells entertainer Walter Masterson that she believes that future protests will no longer be peaceful on December 12. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published 6 days ago Supreme Court Rejects Texas Bid To Overturn Election Results In Four States



The Supreme Court dealt a crushing blow to President Donald Trump in his attempt to overturn the election Friday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:27 Published 1 week ago