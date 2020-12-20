Eddie Izzard embraces she/her pronouns, receives an outpouring of support
Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
You love to see it.
Accomplished comedian, The Riches star, and international treasure Eddie Izzard has brought some light into the end of a dark 2020. During a recent stint as a model for Sky Arts' Portrait Artist of the Year, Izzard opened up about embracing the use of she/her pronouns, describing herself as "gender...
You love to see it.
Accomplished comedian, The Riches star, and international treasure Eddie Izzard has brought some light into the end of a dark 2020. During a recent stint as a model for Sky Arts' Portrait Artist of the Year, Izzard opened up about embracing the use of she/her pronouns, describing herself as "gender...
|
|
|
You Might Like