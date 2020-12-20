Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eddie Izzard embraces she/her pronouns, receives an outpouring of support

Mashable Sunday, 20 December 2020 ()
You love to see it.

Accomplished comedian, The Riches star, and international treasure Eddie Izzard has brought some light into the end of a dark 2020. During a recent stint as a model for Sky Arts' Portrait Artist of the Year, Izzard opened up about embracing the use of she/her pronouns, describing herself as "gender...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like