Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary sneak peek digs up unseen studio footage
Monday, 21 December 2020 () Peter Jackson's documentary on The Beatles, pieced together from 1969 behind-the-scenes footage, was due to be released this year before the coronavirus pushed it back to 2021. But judging by the sneak peak shared on YouTube on Sunday night, production is now in full flow once again.
SPACE DOGS Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Laika, a stray dog picked up by the Soviet space program on the streets of Moscow, became the first living being to orbit the earth when she was..