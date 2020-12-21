Global  
 

Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary sneak peek digs up unseen studio footage

Monday, 21 December 2020
Peter Jackson's documentary on The Beatles, pieced together from 1969 behind-the-scenes footage, was due to be released this year before the coronavirus pushed it back to 2021. But judging by the sneak peak shared on YouTube on Sunday night, production is now in full flow once again.

"We've got 56 hours of never-before-seen...
