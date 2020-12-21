Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The best Christmas movies now streaming on Netflix

Mashable Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Read more...

More about Netflix, Christmas Movies, Entertainment, Streaming Services, and Movies Tv Shows
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Published
News video: What the 10 best movies of 2020 say about diversity in Hollywood, streaming and more

What the 10 best movies of 2020 say about diversity in Hollywood, streaming and more 01:14

 USA TODAY’s Brian Truitt looks back on his 10 best films of 2020. Some weren’t released until December because of the pandemic's effect on Hollywood.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

How to keep up the tradition of movie-watching for Christmas [Video]

How to keep up the tradition of movie-watching for Christmas

Seeing new movies on Christmas Day is an annual tradition for some families. But this year that tradition looks different as the pandemic keeps some theaters closed.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:31Published
Ranking All the Saw Movies [Video]

Ranking All the Saw Movies

Do you want to play a game? For this list, we’ll be ranking all the films in this franchise based on originality, storytelling, and trap creativity.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:55Published
Top 20 Best Christmas Movies of All Time [Video]

Top 20 Best Christmas Movies of All Time

It wouldn't be Christmas without these films! For this list, we’re looking at our favorite Christmas flicks, including holiday specials, but focusing on films where Christmas plays a large role in..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 21:46Published

Related news from verified sources

The 10 best romantic movies currently on Netflix

 Sometimes the mood strikes and only lingering glances, slow burns, longing stares, and top tier movie smooches will do.  That mood is best served when the...
Mashable

Best Christmas Movies On Netflix 2020: Holiday Movies Guide

 The holiday season is upon us and with the Covid-19 pandemic out there, we’re left with no option but to entertain ourselves on the internet while staying...
Fossbytes

The 10 best streaming shows on Netflix for 2020

The 10 best streaming shows on Netflix for 2020 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge The year 2020 likely kept many of us inside for most of it, and it looks like that situation may last at least into...
The Verge