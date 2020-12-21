Global  
 

Netflix rings out the old year with 'Death to 2020' mockumentary trailer

Mashable Monday, 21 December 2020
How many times has it been said that 2020 is awful, the worst, etc? As the year comes to an end, the creators of Black Mirror are looking to put a stark, halting piece of punctuation on it with Death to 2020, a Netflix comedy event.

Dubbed as the "definitive story of the most historic year in history," the mockumentary Death...
