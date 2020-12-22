Report: The ‘Apple Car’ is still alive, and it may arrive in 2024 Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Remember when rumblings about an ‘Apple Car‘ were so common, it seemed all but certain a futuristic vehicle from Cupertino was imminent? Tim Cook went so far as to confirm the company was working on self-driving tech in 2017. But then reports mostly went silent, culminating with Apple laying off 190 employees working on the vehicle in 2019. It now appears the vehicle, codenamed Project Titan, is back on. According to a report by Reuters, Apple is aiming to begin producing its car in 2024. Key to the vehicle would be new tech that could make batteries “radically” cheaper and increase the vehicle’s…



