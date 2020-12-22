Getting a new console is better than Christmas as a kid
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 () Something hit me like prime Tyson this week: there’s nothing more exhilarating than getting a new console. Nothing When the Xbox Series X was first announced, I wasn’t fussed. Yeah, it looked cool, and I thought I’d pick one up when GTA 6 or Fallout 5 were released, but I’d be just fine without a new console thank you very much, pal. But I was wrong. Oh lord I was wrong. As my colleagues got next-gen consoles, the reviews rolled in, and the games came out, my soul began to itch. “I need this,” I told my reflection in the mirror at 1am, placing…
