Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Keep your coffee hot all morning with a mug warmer on sale

Mashable Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
*TL;DR:* Have your coffee at the precise temperature you want with the Electric Smart Mug Warmer for $22.99, a 61% savings as of Dec. 23.

--------------------

Nailing down your coffee routine can be difficult. You pour yourself a cup, answer an email or two...  before you know it, your fresh cup's gone cold. If...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Enjoy your morning brew with a warm donut thanks to this donut warming mug [Video]

Enjoy your morning brew with a warm donut thanks to this donut warming mug

Donut ever drink your coffee paired with a cold, sad pastry. This donut warming mug keeps your coffee hot and uses the heat to warm up your pastry right on top of your brew. If you are more of a tea..

Credit: In the Know: Finds     Duration: 00:33Published
Cracker Barrel waitress performs 'embarrassing' stunt with hot coffee [Video]

Cracker Barrel waitress performs 'embarrassing' stunt with hot coffee

A Cracker Barrel waitress was left mortified after attempting a bizarre stunt and failing at the execution.The waitress, whose name is Sara, was working as usual when TikToker Raymond Hess sat in her..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:57Published