The 13 best British movies of 2020

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top 10 Worst Things Darth Maul Has Done



You can do a lot of bad things with a double sided lightsaber. For this list, we’ll be looking at the live-action “Star Wars” films as well as the animated series and novels - so everything from.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 12:09 Published 12 hours ago Top 10 Best Movies of 2020



Despite the ups and downs, 2020 is still a year worth celebrating when it comes to film. For this list, we’ll be looking at movies that provided insight, inspiration, and escapism in the crazy year.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 13:57 Published 12 hours ago Top 21 Best Disney Movies of Each Year



Narrowing down the best DIsney movies of each year is no easy task. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 28:28 Published 1 day ago