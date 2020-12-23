Brussels to give under-25s free public transport from next year Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Brussels' public transport operator, The Brussels Intercommunal Transport Company (STIB), has announced that from September 2021, its services will be free of charge for travelers under the age of 25. The transit company's budget has been increased by over €61 million (US$72.5 million) – to €945 million – for 2021, which has allowed it to…



