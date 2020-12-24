This year saw a ton of amazing K-pop performances, from [INS: (G)I-dle's staging of “Oh My God” :INS] at the KBS Song Festival, to Sunghoon's figure skating during [INS: Enhypen's MAMA appearance :INS], to pretty much every stage on Road to Kingdom. Each K-pop stage demands idols give their all, thrilling fans with precisely...Full Article
10 of the best, most influential K-pop performances of 2020
Mashable 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Black Entrepreneurs Day Presented by Chase for Business: A Celebration of Black Business Curated by Daymond John
Accesswire
*NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2020 / * *Daymond John*, the founder and CEO of FUBU and co-star of ABC’s four-time Emmy..
You might like
More coverage
The Jajouka Master Musicians: A Universal Hymn To Tolerance And Peace From Morocco To The World – Analysis
Morocco is a crossroad country, a country where different cultures, civilizations, languages, beliefs and religions meet and..
Eurasia Review
Remembering Prince
by Graham Pierrepoint -
In a year in which we continue to lose some of our best-loved and most influential entertainers, the..
One News Page Staff