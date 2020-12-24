Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

All I want for Christmas is a length-based search option on Netflix

The Next Web Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Jingle bells, snow, and all that jazz. It’s the holiday season, which only means one thing: binge-watching. As we snuggle up on our trusty ol’ couch and fire up Netflix to drown out the voices of our beloved family, we’re yet again faced with a question that’s plagued us since the dawn of human existence: what the hell should I watch? Searching for the right content, the perfect piece of wondrous cinema for this exact occasion is a tricky endeavor, no matter how good Netflix’s recommendations have become. Also, the thing about recommendations is that we know they only scratch…

This story continues at The Next Web
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

TikTok discovered a Netflix movie hack — and it's a game-changer [Video]

TikTok discovered a Netflix movie hack — and it's a game-changer

A Netflix movie hack is earning plentyof love online, and it’s easy to see why.Instead of scouring throughthe seemingly random pageof movie recommendations,just use a “secret” code.As TikTok..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:59Published
Bridgerton trailer [Video]

Bridgerton trailer

Bridgerton - Official Trailer - Season 1 - Netflix - Plot synopsis: From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, BRIDGERTON follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:58Published
2 Cleveland bakers win Netflix baking competition 'Sugar Rush Christmas' [Video]

2 Cleveland bakers win Netflix baking competition 'Sugar Rush Christmas'

Two local bakers brought home a big prize after winning a competition on Netflix’s “Sugar Rush Christmas.”

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 00:54Published