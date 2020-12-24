All I want for Christmas is a length-based search option on Netflix
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Jingle bells, snow, and all that jazz. It’s the holiday season, which only means one thing: binge-watching. As we snuggle up on our trusty ol’ couch and fire up Netflix to drown out the voices of our beloved family, we’re yet again faced with a question that’s plagued us since the dawn of human existence: what the hell should I watch? Searching for the right content, the perfect piece of wondrous cinema for this exact occasion is a tricky endeavor, no matter how good Netflix’s recommendations have become. Also, the thing about recommendations is that we know they only scratch…
This story continues at The Next Web
Jingle bells, snow, and all that jazz. It’s the holiday season, which only means one thing: binge-watching. As we snuggle up on our trusty ol’ couch and fire up Netflix to drown out the voices of our beloved family, we’re yet again faced with a question that’s plagued us since the dawn of human existence: what the hell should I watch? Searching for the right content, the perfect piece of wondrous cinema for this exact occasion is a tricky endeavor, no matter how good Netflix’s recommendations have become. Also, the thing about recommendations is that we know they only scratch…
This story continues at The Next Web
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources