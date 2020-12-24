Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This innovative band adds even more tricks to your Apple Watch, and it's on sale for 15% off

Mashable Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
*TL;DR: *Upgrade your Apple Watch with an Aura Smart Strap for $101.14 with the code MERRY15, a 15% savings as of Dec. 24. 

--------------------

The Apple Watch has dominated Christmas wish lists once again this year. It’s not hard to believe considering the Series 6 model was just released in September,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bad Habits Die Hard: Research shows that majority of attempts at healthy morning habits fail within 12 days [Video]

Bad Habits Die Hard: Research shows that majority of attempts at healthy morning habits fail within 12 days

Isolation has given Americans the chance to get creative when it comes to their first meal of the day.A study of 2,000 respondents examined how the typical morning routine has changed in the last few..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Spotify Expanding Streaming Beta On Apple Watch [Video]

Spotify Expanding Streaming Beta On Apple Watch

Spotify on the Apple Watch is a bit of a sore spot. The first Apple Watch launched back in in 2015, but it wasn’t until November 2018 that a Spotify app made its way to the popular smartwatch. And..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published