'How Bad Is Your Spotify?' uses an AI bot to ruthlessly judge your taste in music
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
We can all agree that 2020 has been awful, but do you know what else has been awful? Your Spotify listening habits — according to an A.I. bot, that is.
With How Bad Is Your Spotify?, a project by digital culture site The Pudding, you can let a bot completely destroy any sense of pride you had in your taste in...
