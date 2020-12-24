Global  
 

How to create a custom background on Google Meet

Mashable Thursday, 24 December 2020
Google has finally caught up with Microsoft Teams and Zoom and rolled out the ability to change your background on a Google Meet call made using the Chrome browser to a customized option. 

This awesome ability means you can change your backdrop to one that shows off your personality, be that your favorite landscape, an...
