Video games change the way you feel about the world — and yourself

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Meet the real-life Elastigirl who can bend her spine in half BACKWARDS and contort her body into all sorts of weird shapes



Meet the real-life Elastigirl - the 'bendiest girl in the world' - who can bend her spine in half BACKWARDS and contort her body into all sorts of weird and wonderful shapes.Liberty Barros,12, first.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published 19 hours ago Video game companies hiring



Many video game companies are hiring now. Video game play has picked up since the coronavirus pandemic began. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:51 Published 4 days ago The Most Disappointing Video Game of 2020



Well, 2020 has had a heck of a lot of downs, but there have been a lot of games that kept our spirits up. And then, there are the games that promised us great experiences only to get lazy enough to.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 06:41 Published 5 days ago