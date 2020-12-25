Video games change the way you feel about the world — and yourself
Friday, 25 December 2020 () The Beginner’s Guide is a narrative video game with no goals or objectives. Instead, it tells the story of a person whose psyche is slowly unraveling. Along the way, it touches on issues of depression, loneliness, and self-doubt. I remember the very moment where it all fell into place and I no longer saw the person as a character, but someone going through the same emotional struggles as me. It felt as if the game held up a mirror and fundamentally shifted how I perceived myself. I had been harboring this constant need for social validation and the desire to…
Video games had a huge year. More people than ever are buying and playing games during pandemic lockdowns. Industry analysts say video-game industry's revenues are expected to exceed both sports and film combined in 2020. "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" sold nearly 30 million copies between March and...