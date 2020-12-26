Global  
 

Samples from Ryugu asteroid revealed after delivery to Earth

Mashable Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) showed off a collection of samples from the asteroid Ryugu on Thursday following the return of the Hayabusa2 probe.



The curation work for the Ryugu sample is steadily progressing. On December 21, sample catcher chambers B & C were opened and then the contents of chambers A & C...
