Watch Baby Yoda bop adorably to a tune from director Robert Rodriguez

Mashable Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Behind the scenes of The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda (AKA Grogu) is just like us: He enjoys a nice little jam and loves to bop.

Director Robert Rodriguez shared a little video of himself and Baby Yoda on the set of the 14th chapter of The Mandalorian, "The Tragedy," playing some acoustic guitar for the tiny green actor while he...
