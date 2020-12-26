Watch Baby Yoda bop adorably to a tune from director Robert Rodriguez
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Behind the scenes of The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda (AKA Grogu) is just like us: He enjoys a nice little jam and loves to bop.
Director Robert Rodriguez shared a little video of himself and Baby Yoda on the set of the 14th chapter of The Mandalorian, "The Tragedy," playing some acoustic guitar for the tiny green actor while he...
Behind the scenes of The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda (AKA Grogu) is just like us: He enjoys a nice little jam and loves to bop.
Director Robert Rodriguez shared a little video of himself and Baby Yoda on the set of the 14th chapter of The Mandalorian, "The Tragedy," playing some acoustic guitar for the tiny green actor while he...
|
|
|
You Might Like