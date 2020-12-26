Watch Baby Yoda bop adorably to a tune from director Robert Rodriguez Saturday, 26 December 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Behind the scenes of The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda (AKA Grogu) is just like us: He enjoys a nice little jam and loves to bop.



Director Robert Rodriguez shared a little video of himself and Baby Yoda on the set of the 14th chapter of The Mandalorian, "The Tragedy," playing some acoustic guitar for the tiny green actor while he... 👓 View full article

