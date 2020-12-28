Global  
 

Amazon Pharmacy Opens for Business

E-Commerce Times Monday, 28 December 2020
Amazon Pharmacy Opens for BusinessAmazon is getting into the online pharmacy prescription business in a big way. The e-commerce giant is setting up a new drugstore on its platform, Amazon Pharmacy, that will allow customers to complete a pharmacy transaction on their desktop or through the company's mobile app. Amazon said that filling prescriptions at its pharmacy would be as easy as shopping anywhere else on the platform.
