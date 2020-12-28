Save an extra $100 on this already-discounted robot vacuum and mop
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
*Save $330:* The Roborock Robot Vacuum and Mop is on sale on Amazon for $249.99 as of Dec. 28.
--------------------
Remember the days when the iRobot Roomba was first introduced? Just about everyone wanted to get their hands on one of the newest and most interesting cleaning gadgets. Now, there are robot vacuums...
*Save $330:* The Roborock Robot Vacuum and Mop is on sale on Amazon for $249.99 as of Dec. 28.
--------------------
Remember the days when the iRobot Roomba was first introduced? Just about everyone wanted to get their hands on one of the newest and most interesting cleaning gadgets. Now, there are robot vacuums...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources